Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 28,650 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of CorePoint Lodging worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.