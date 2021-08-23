Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ryerson worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $854.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

