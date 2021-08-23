PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 93,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period.

PMX stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

