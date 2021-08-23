Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells $4,078,610.56 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

