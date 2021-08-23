Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $19,269,050.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $19,269,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.59. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $137.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $5,208,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

