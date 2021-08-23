ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells $8,463,600.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $191.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after buying an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after buying an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

