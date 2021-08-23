ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells $8,463,600.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $191.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $203.74.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.