Head to Head Review: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) vs. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and Amesite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A Amesite $60,000.00 633.64 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Amesite has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AvePoint and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83 Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.41%. Amesite has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.62%. Given Amesite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amesite is more favorable than AvePoint.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amesite beats AvePoint on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

