$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $486.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

