Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce sales of $7.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.84 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

