Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

UP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

UP opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

