Contrasting Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and Ra Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.38 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -13.42 Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.29 -$36.04 million N/A N/A

Ra Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 6 0 0 2.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus price target of $26.47, indicating a potential downside of 3.83%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.22%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -66.55% -102.23% -30.51% Ra Medical Systems -857.56% -151.70% -99.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

