Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post sales of $861.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the lowest is $764.70 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:RBC opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

