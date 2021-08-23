Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNS shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

UNS stock opened at C$17.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$740.08 million and a PE ratio of -28.34. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$5.21 and a 12-month high of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.66.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

