salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $295.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.31.
NYSE:CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.21.
In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
