salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $295.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.31.

NYSE:CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

