Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

