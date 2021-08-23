Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $93.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.76.

Lumentum stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 24.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

