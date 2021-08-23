Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.42.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 92,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 1,232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 232,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

