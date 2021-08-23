Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $1.80 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of IMAC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. Analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IMAC during the second quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAC by 1,145.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IMAC during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAC during the first quarter worth $76,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

