Analyzing Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

12.2% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar -293.18% -71.29% -57.44% Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Berkshire Grey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 12.65 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -6.63 Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Grey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Velodyne Lidar and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 4 4 0 2.33 Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00

Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 197.81%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.