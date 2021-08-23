Contrasting 111 (NASDAQ:YI) & MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

111 (NASDAQ:YI) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get 111 alerts:

This table compares 111 and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 -5.19% -109.55% -17.86% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 111 and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than 111.

Risk and Volatility

111 has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 111 and MedAvail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $1.26 billion 0.37 -$69.97 million N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 6.94 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.78

MedAvail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 111.

Summary

MedAvail beats 111 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.