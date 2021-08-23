SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

