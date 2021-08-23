Truist Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $290.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.37.

Shares of WIX opened at $210.55 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $196.19 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 333,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

