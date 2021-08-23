Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,254.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.