Morgan Stanley Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $156.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

