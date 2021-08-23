Telsey Advisory Group Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $86.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.37.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

