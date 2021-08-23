Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $19,269,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,180,812 shares of company stock worth $148,954,949. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

