Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

ALGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

ALGM opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,873,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,060. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

