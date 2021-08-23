Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYLA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $165.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.69.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

