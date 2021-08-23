LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €795.00 ($935.29) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €708.45 ($833.48).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of EPA MC opened at €620.00 ($729.41) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is €674.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.