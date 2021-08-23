Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.83.

LOW opened at $208.21 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

