Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

IVC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE IVC opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. Invacare has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invacare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Invacare by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Invacare by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

