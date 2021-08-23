Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Get Atlas alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

Atlas stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Atlas by 6.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.