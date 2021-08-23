Head-To-Head Review: Provident Financial (FPLPY) versus Its Rivals

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) is one of 16 public companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Provident Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $1.04 billion -$107.09 million -28.57 Provident Financial Competitors $2.39 billion $311.18 million 12.24

Provident Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Provident Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00 Provident Financial Competitors 195 870 1094 65 2.46

As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 20.88%. Given Provident Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Competitors 23.95% 40.82% 4.05%

Summary

Provident Financial rivals beat Provident Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor. The Moneybarn segment includes non-standard vehicle finance. The company was founded by Joshua Kelley Waddilove in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, United Kingdom.

