BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $46.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 100,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

