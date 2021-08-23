$0.78 EPS Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $109.70 on Monday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

