Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

