Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

