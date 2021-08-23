Raymond James Boosts Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $31.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of TRMR opened at $22.31 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

