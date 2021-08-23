MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

