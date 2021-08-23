Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $648.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.