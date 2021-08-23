Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.73.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

