Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MOGO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of MOGO opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.23 million, a P/E ratio of 262.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. Mogo has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the second quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mogo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

