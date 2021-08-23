Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

HAYW has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 10.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

