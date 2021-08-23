Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Arcimoto stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Arcimoto has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

