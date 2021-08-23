Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Financial Review

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Immunic and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -52.80% -48.58% Genmab A/S 34.37% 13.05% 11.65%

This table compares Immunic and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$44.02 million ($2.81) -3.17 Genmab A/S $1.55 billion 19.62 $728.93 million N/A N/A

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Immunic.

Risk and Volatility

Immunic has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Immunic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Immunic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Immunic and Genmab A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 0 7 0 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immunic presently has a consensus target price of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 512.86%. Given Immunic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immunic is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Immunic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

