Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $956.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,606,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after buying an additional 117,112 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.15. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

