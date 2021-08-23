ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

