Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 7,826.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

