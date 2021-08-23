Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,289,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
