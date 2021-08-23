Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,289,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

