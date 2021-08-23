OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OPFI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of OppFi in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of OppFi in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OppFi stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. OppFi has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

