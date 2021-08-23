SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SFL’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SFL currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of SFL opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $964.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth about $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.